Cell Separation Technologies Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2019

Cell separation technologies are used to separate specific cells from heterogeneous cell mixture. Cell separation technologies are widely used in cellular research, disease diagnosis and cellular therapies. These technologies are experiencing tremendous growth owing to factors such as growing mortality and morbidity rate of chronic diseases and thereby increasing the demand for cell therapies to treat such diseases effectively and thus increasing the number of research and development activities worldwide.

Further, technological development has also resulted in expansion of the application area of existing cell sorting techniques and growing geriatric population worldwide and thereby the rise in patient pool are some other factors that are escalating growth of cell separation technologies market internationally. Based on the commercially available technologies, the global cell separation technologies market is segmented as gradient centrifugation and separation based on surface markers, which further include magnetic activated cell sorting (MACS) and fluorescence activated cell sorting (FACS) techniques. In addition, the global cell separation technologies market is categorized on the basis of application as stem cells research, immunology, neuroscience research and cancer research.

Separation based on surface markers has the highest market share in the technology segment of overall cell separation technologies market. Rapidly developing technologies entering in the market are ultimately expanding application area of cell separation technologies and therefore driving the global cell separation technologies market towards growth.

The global cell separation technologies market is consolidated in nature with very few companies competing head to head in the market. Giant international players control this market with their patented technologies and predatory growth strategies. Proprietary products based on patented technologies are limiting the entry and growth of new market players entering into the global cell separation technologies market.

Geographically, North America is leading the global cell separation technologies market and is closely followed by Europe. Factors fueling growth of cell separation technologies market in North America include existence of highly developed research infrastructure, availability of research funding, availability of highly developed technologies, higher rates of implementing newer techniques in the practice and higher healthcare spending. Asia-Pacific is lucrative market for cell separation technologies. Factors that are estimated to flourish the cell separation technologies market in Asia-Pacific include, increasing government initiatives to strengthen biotechnology industry in the countries namely, India and China on the grounds of rapidly growing medical tourism industry in the respective countries and increased cancer research funding by the Australian government.

Availability of government funds for research in the Asia-Pacific region, existence of poor patient population best suited for clinical trials and availability of cheap and skilled manpower are attracting global researchers to this region. On the other hand, stringent regulatory frameworks are restricting the entry of new market players in the cell separation technologies market in this region.

