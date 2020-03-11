Chagas Disease Treatment Market Landscape And Its Growth Prospects 2017-2025

Chagas disease is a tropical parasitic disease and is endemic in 21 countries in Latin America. Chagas disease can transmitted through blood transfusion, organ transplantation, as well as congenital and oral transmissions. Chagas disease is endemic to Latin America, however, in the recent past, there is a rise in global incidence of Chagas disease due to the migration of Latin American people to other countries. According to data published by World Health Organization (WHO), in February 2018, globally, around 6 Mn to 7 Mn people were infected with Trypansosoma cruzi, the parasite which causes Chagas disease. Benznidazole and Nifurtimox are only two drugs available for the treatment of Chagas disease.

Market Dynamics

Rising migration of people from endemic countries to developed economies such as the U.S. and in countries in Europe is expected to drive growth of Chagas disease treatment market. For instance, according to the data published by Public Library of Science (PLOS), in 2012, there are around 1,62,095 Bolivian adults living in Spain, in which about 97,215 are women (60%) and 64,880 are men. It was estimated that out of total immigrants from Bolivia to Spain 34,202 were found to be potentially infected with Chagas disease. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities for the development of novel treatment methods for Chagas disease is also expected to create a lucrative environment for the market growth. For instance, in 2016, researchers from Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development were working on developing a vaccine for Chagas disease. Scientists found Th17 cells, a special type of white blood cell that recognizes the presence of a foreign invader and helps other cells in the immune system to attack and protects the body against Trypanosoma cruzi parasite.

Increasing approval to Chagas disease treatment drugs is expected to drive growth of the global Chagas disease treatment market

Benznidazole is an essential antiparasitic drug used for the treatment of Chagas disease. In April 2018, Argentinian National Administration for Drugs, Food, and Medical Technologies (ANMAT) approved Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA’s drug benznidazole for pediatric indication used for the treatment of Chagas disease. Currently, Argentina has the highest number of people suffering from Chagas disease. For instance, according to data published by Mundo Sano (Nongovernmental foundation in Argentina), in 2017, around 7,300,000 people were exposed to Chagas disease and about 1,600,000 were infected, in Argentina. Hence, approval of novel drugs is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. Such approval of Chagas disease treatment drugs is expected to boost growth of Chagas disease treatment market in the near future.

The global Chagas treatment disease market was valued at US$ 5.67 Mn in 2016 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Rising focus on initiatives by private and government organizations for increasing awareness of Chagas disease

In April 2018, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF), an international humanitarian organization, launched a campaign. The campaign is aimed at increasing public awareness about Chagas disease as the disease is still prevalent in Latin American countries, and affects about 6 million people, globally. In 2007, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a program to increase treatment rate and eliminate Chagas disease. This WHO program was supported by Bayer HealthCare, which manufactures nifurtimox, used in the treatment of Chagas disease. In 2007, Bayer entered into agreement with WHO to support the program by providing 2.5 million tablets free of charge to WHO, for the treatment of an estimated 30,000 patients over a period of five years (from 2007 to 2011). In 2011, WHO and Bayer extended its agreement. According to the agreement, Bayer is expected to provide 5 million tablets, free of charge, from 2012 to 2017. Such initiatives is expected to drive growth of market in the near future

Key players operating in the Chagas disease treatment market include Nortec Quimica SA, Bayer AG, Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA, Maprimed S.A., and Laboratório Farmacêutico de Pernambuco S/A.

