Colocation Market Future Trends By 2023 : Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, CenturyLink, Interxion, Verizon Enterprise, Telehouse, AT&T, DFT, Rackspace, Navisite, Colt, Coresite, SunGard
The Colocation Market research report concentrates on the leading competitors of the global market and delivers information about the company overview including contacts, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, and production. The report also includes estimations of all the market drivers and market restraints which are mainly obtained from SWOT analysis while also providing the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016, base year 2017 and forecast period of 2018-2025. The Colocation market report also measures the existing development trends and patterns along with distribution and marketing channels.
This report studies the global Colocation market status and forecast, categorizes the global Colocation market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Equinix
- Digital Realty
- NTT Communications
- CenturyLink
- Interxion
- Verizon Enterprise
- Telehouse
- AT&T
- DFT
- Rackspace
- Navisite
- Colt
- Coresite
- SunGard Availability Services
- I/O Data Centers
- Internap
- Level 3 Communications
- Peer 1 Hosting
- QTS
- TeraGo Networks
- Windstream
- Global Switch
- Cyrusone
- 21Vianet
- ChinaCache
- ChinaNetCenter
- Netbank
- 51IDC
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
Global (Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru])
Market by Type
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
- Market by Application
Banking, Financial and Insurance
- Government & Public
- Telecom & IT
- Healthcare & Life sciences
- Energy
- Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Colocation market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To analyze the global Colocation market based on Porter’s five force analysis
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world
- To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective
- To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, application, logistics, and region
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Colocation market
