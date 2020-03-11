Commercial Robotics Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Northrop Grumman Corporation, KUKA AG, iRobot Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The global Commercial Robotics market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commercial Robotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Commercial Robotics in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Commercial Robotics manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The “Commercial Robotics Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Commercial Robotics market. Commercial Robotics industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Commercial Robotics industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Commercial Robotics Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

KUKA AG

iRobot Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Omron Adept Technologies Inc.

3D Robotics Inc.

Accuray Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Robotics LLC

Segment by Type

Medical Robots

Autonomous Guided Robots

Drones

Field Robotics

Segment by Application

Defense

Rescue and Security

Agriculture and Forestry

Medical

Marine

Global Commercial Robotics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Commercial Robotics industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Commercial Robotics Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

