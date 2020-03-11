Cybersecurity Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Cybersecurity Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

In today’s digital economy, it is essential that companies of every stripe can collect, store and adequately protect customer data and proprietary secrets. Failure to do so will significantly damage a company’s brand and reduce the quality of the product it produces, with concomitant impact on revenues and profitability.

Cybersecurity has therefore become a critical business function, yet it remains a non-core competence for a significant number of boards. Chief information security officers (CISOs) have become increasingly common in recent years (recent research suggests that nearly two-thirds of large US companies now have a CISO position), but the majority do not report directly to the CEO, reducing their effectiveness.

The frequency of cyberattacks is only likely to accelerate over the coming years, therefore it is vital that senior executives have a full understanding of the inherent risks and implications.

Scope

This report focuses on cybersecurity technologies and recent advances in technology areas like machine learning that are enabling a move towards active detection of threats.

-It discusses that the rise in spending on cybersecurity tools over the coming years.

-It identifies the winners in the two high-growth security areas, artificial intelligence (AI) and unified threat management (UTM).

The report focuses on the big players in the cybersecurity industry and where do they sit in the value chain.

-It identifies the main trends in the cybersecurity industry over the next 12 to 24 months.

-It gives an industry analysis, discussing the nature of the threats, the investment landscape, and today’s cybersecurity paradigm.

-It discusses how cybersecurity fits into the big data value chain.

-The report uses a scorecard approach to identify leading companies in a sector.

-It provides a technology briefing about the cybersecurity framework, which consists of three main components – the core, implementation tiers, and profiles.

Companies mentioned

Ahnlab

Airbus

Akamai

BAE Systems

Barracuda Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

CyberArk Software

F5 Networks

FireEye

Fortinet

F-Secure

Gemalto

IBM

Intel

Juniper Networks

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks

Proofpoint

Qualys

Rapid7

Raytheon

Secureworks

Sophos

Splunk

Symantec

Trend Micro

AlienVault

Avira

Bayshore Networks

Carbon Black

Cloudflare

Darktrace

Dell

HackerOne

Huawei Technologies

Illusive Networks

Kaspersky Lab

Palantir Technologies

Tanium

The Herjavec Group

WhiteHat Security

ZeroFOX

Some Points from Toc:

Players

Trends

Industry analysis

Value chain

Companies section

Cybersecurity sector scorecard

Technology briefing

Glossary

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

