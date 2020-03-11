Cybersecurity Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023
In today’s digital economy, it is essential that companies of every stripe can collect, store and adequately protect customer data and proprietary secrets. Failure to do so will significantly damage a company’s brand and reduce the quality of the product it produces, with concomitant impact on revenues and profitability.
Cybersecurity has therefore become a critical business function, yet it remains a non-core competence for a significant number of boards. Chief information security officers (CISOs) have become increasingly common in recent years (recent research suggests that nearly two-thirds of large US companies now have a CISO position), but the majority do not report directly to the CEO, reducing their effectiveness.
The frequency of cyberattacks is only likely to accelerate over the coming years, therefore it is vital that senior executives have a full understanding of the inherent risks and implications.
Scope
This report focuses on cybersecurity technologies and recent advances in technology areas like machine learning that are enabling a move towards active detection of threats.
-It discusses that the rise in spending on cybersecurity tools over the coming years.
-It identifies the winners in the two high-growth security areas, artificial intelligence (AI) and unified threat management (UTM).
Reasons to buy
The report focuses on the big players in the cybersecurity industry and where do they sit in the value chain.
-It identifies the main trends in the cybersecurity industry over the next 12 to 24 months.
-It gives an industry analysis, discussing the nature of the threats, the investment landscape, and today’s cybersecurity paradigm.
-It discusses how cybersecurity fits into the big data value chain.
-The report uses a scorecard approach to identify leading companies in a sector.
-It provides a technology briefing about the cybersecurity framework, which consists of three main components – the core, implementation tiers, and profiles.
Some Points from Toc:
Players
Trends
Industry analysis
Value chain
Companies section
Cybersecurity sector scorecard
Technology briefing
Glossary
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
