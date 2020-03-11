Deep Research: Menopausal Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018

Researchmoz added latest report “Menopausal Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.



This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for menopausal disorders. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for postmenopausal osteoporosis, vaginal atrophy and vasomotor symptoms of menopause, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Postmenopausal osteoporosis is the most common form of osteoporosis. It affects many women after menopause. Symptoms include back pain, loss of height, or spinal deformities such as stooped posture. Risk factors include age, gender, family history, bone structure and body weight. There are 20 products in development for this indication.

Vaginal atrophy is thinning, drying and inflammation of the vaginal walls due to the body having less estrogen. Signs and symptoms include vaginal dryness, vaginal discharge, genital itching, burning with urination, and urgency with urination, urinary tract infections and urinary incontinence.

Risk factor includes smoking. Smoking impairs blood circulation, depriving the vagina and other tissues of oxygen. Tissue thinning occurs where blood flow is decreased or restricted. There are five products in development for this indication.

Vasomotor symptoms of menopause include hot flashes or night sweats that result from sudden opening of the blood vessels close to the skin, usually due to hormonal fluctuations in menopause and perimenopause. These symptoms are caused due to some medications, estrogen withdrawal, thyroid disease, diabetes, hyperhidrosis, anxiety and panic disorders, obesity, hormonally active tumors, chronic infections and neurological disorders. There are 12 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for menopausal disorders include tumor necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 11, parathyroid hormone receptor and progesterone receptor. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Amgen, TherapeuticsMD and Ipsen.

