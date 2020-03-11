Dental Sleep Medicine Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Koninklijke Philips, ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Dental sleep medicine is an area of dental practice, which uses therapies including oral appliances such as positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, nasal masks, airway systems etc., and drugs such as Provigil (modafinil) and Nuvigil (armodafinil) for the treatment of sleep-disorders affecting breathing such as snoring, upper airway resistance syndrome (UARS), bruxism, and sleep apnea. Rising prevalence sleep apnea across the globe is the leading cause for the growth of the global dental sleep medicine market.

The market for dental sleep medicine is rising primarily because of unmet medical needs. According to the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, nearly 30 million adults in the U.S. have obstructive sleep apnea. Sedentary lifestyles, long working hours, exposure to noise, and light pollution such as use of bright neon lights hamper the sleep. Positive air pressure therapy holds the largest market share due to its safety and efficiency as well as efficacy compared to surgeries and drugs.

The “Dental Sleep Medicine Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Dental Sleep Medicine market. Dental Sleep Medicine industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Dental Sleep Medicine industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Dental Sleep Medicine Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Koninklijke Philips

ResMed

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Curative Medical

Apex Medical Corporation

BMC Medical

BD

This report studies the global market size of Dental Sleep Medicine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dental Sleep Medicine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Dental Sleep Medicine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dental Sleep Medicine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Diagnostic Device

Treatment Device

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Dental Sleep Medicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Dental Sleep Medicine industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Dental Sleep Medicine Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dental Sleep Medicine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dental Sleep Medicine market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dental Sleep Medicine companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dental Sleep Medicine submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

