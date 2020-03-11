Development Trends: Global Business Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis and Opportunities 2019-2025

This report studies the global Business Intelligence in Healthcare market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Business Intelligence in Healthcare market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In the healthcare industry, having access to the right information at the right moment is critical. Without business intelligence tools capitalizing upon the stockpiles of operational and patient data, healthcare organizations are not using all of the information at hand to make informed decisions. And it is more than just business efficiency that hangs in the balance. Patient care and outcomes are directly impacted by these decisions. There is an unprecedented amount of data available to medical professionals today, and nearly limitless opportunities to leverage that data. With todays affordable software, it has never been so important or so easy for healthcare to invest in business intelligence.

The implementation of data analytics by healthcare sector aids in maximizing their efficiency, increasing revenue, and saving costs. Data analytics reduces the manual work in understanding patient requirements and in health data tracking process. Technavios market study identifies the growing adoption of data analytics to be one of the primary growth factors for the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector. The implementation of business analytics on cloud for tracking social media and statistics, aids the hospitals and healthcare departments in analyzing and modifying their administration. Also, activities such as direct marketing and CRM are fulfilled using data and customer analytics.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the healthcare business intelligence market owing to the market dominance by the US. The presence of several large vendors operating in this region drives the growth of the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector in the Americas.

In 2017, the global Business Intelligence in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical

Financial

