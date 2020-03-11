Diethyl Carbonate Market | Industry Outlooks of Global and major regions, from angles of Key Players, Countries, Product Types and Applications…

Latest Survey On Diethyl Carbonate Market

Diethyl Carbonate is a carbonate ester with the formula CO (OCH2CH3)2. Diethyl carbonate is widely applied in the field of medicine, pesticides, battery, and others.

Diethyl Carbonate is a high quality solvent and textile auxiliary agent. It has found wide applications as ethylating carbonylating and arbonylethoxylating reagents in organic synthesis. It is also used as solvents of nitro-cotton, cellulose ether, synthetic resin and natural resin in the textile printing and dyeing industry.

Diethyl carbonate can make dyeing uniformity and increase fading quality against sunshine; it is a nice solvent of polyamide, polyacrylonitrile and diphenol resin and can improve feel of the textiles and anti-crease quality in the synthetic fiber industry. It is used as paint remover in the paint industry; in the plastic process it is the solvent of plasticizer or can be used as solvent of plasticizer directly or can be used as plasticizer directly.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: UBE Group (JP), Kishida Kagaku (JP), Kowa Company (JP), Chaoyang chemical (CN), Shandong Shida Shenghua (CN), Tongling Jintai Chemical (CN), Shandong Flying (CN), Carcol Chemical (CN), Liaoyang Best Group (CN), Lixing Chemical (CN), Liaoning Huifu Chemical (CN), Chongqing Changfeng (CN), Fushun Dongke Fine Chemical (CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:: Liquid, Carbon Acylating Agent, Organic Compound

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:: Phenobarbital, Pyrethrins, Soil Pharmaceutical Industry, Pesticide Industry, Catalyst, ,

