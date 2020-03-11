Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market Competitive Analysis Outlook to 2023: Backbase EDGEVERVE SYSTEMS LIMITED, Temenos, Finastra, TCS, Appway, NETinfo, Worldline, SAP, BNY Mellon, Oracle, Sopra, CREALOGIX, Fiserv

Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Market report is in-depth study on how the status is for the industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It also includes profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

A digital banking platform (DBP) enables a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric. A DBP also enables banks to achieve business optimization.

The following Key Players are covered in this report:

• Backbase

• EDGEVERVE SYSTEMS LIMITED

• Temenos

• Finastra

• TCS

• Appway

• NETinfo

• Worldline

• SAP

• BNY Mellon

• Oracle

• Sopra

• CREALOGIX

• Fiserv

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section

• On-premises

• Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section

• Retail Banking

• Corporate Banking

Table of Content:

1Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3Global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4Global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) by Countries

10Global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Market Segment by Type

11Global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Market Segment by Application

12Global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15Appendix

