Digital Experience Platforms Software Market 2018 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2023

We defines a digital experience platform (DXP) as an integrated set of technologies, based on a common platform, that provides a broad range of audiences with consistent, secure and personalized access to information and applications across many digital touchpoints. Organizations use DXPs to build, deploy and continually improve websites, portals, mobile and other digital experiences.
DXPs manage the presentation layer based on the role, security privileges and preferences of an individual. They combine and coordinate applications, including content management, search and navigation, personalization, integration and aggregation, collaboration, workflow, analytics, mobile and multichannel support.
The Digital Experience Platforms Software Market is segmented by product as follows:
Segmentation by product type:
Open Source Data Integration Tools
Cloud-based Data Integration Tools
Segmentation by application:
Small-Sized Enterprises
Medium-Sized Enterprise
Large Enterprises
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Microsoft
Word Press
Adobe
Salesforce
Liferay
SAP
Drupal
Kentico Software
IBM
Sitecore
BloomReach (Hippo)
Oracle
Backbase
Dynamic Yield
Livetiles
Jahia
Entando
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Experience Platforms Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Digital Experience Platforms Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Experience Platforms Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Experience Platforms Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital Experience Platforms Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some of the Points from TOC is:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Digital Experience Platforms Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based
2.2.2 Premises-based
2.3 Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Chapter Three: Global Digital Experience Platforms Software by Players
3.1 Global Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Digital Experience Platforms Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
Chapter Four: Digital Experience Platforms Software by Regions
4.1 Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size Growth
Chapter Five: Americas
5.1 Americas Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
……Continued
