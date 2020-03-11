eClinical solution software is a combination of applications, technology, and services that work together to aid in automated data management and collection of clinical trials with the aim of replacing paper-driven and manual methods. eClinical solution software has gained significant traction as an industry tools to reduce development costs, manage data requirements, support faster decisions for potential new products, and increase efficiency throughout the clinical trial process. The use of eClinical solutions in clinical trials is required to comply with regulations and regulatory guidance known as good clinical practices (GCPs) along with guidance from the FDA, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations such as the International Conference on Harmonization (ICH).

Download PDF Brochure of Market Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/782

Market Dynamics:

Increasing number of clinical trials in emerging economies due to lower operational costs is expected to boost demand for eClinical solutions software. For instance, data from ClinicalTrials.gov, showed that, in 2017, 36% of clinical trials were conducted in the U.S. and 47% in non-U.S. countries. Clinical trial data is significant for the quick development of new treatments in a cost-effective manner. It is the most valuable asset for life sciences companies. Companies outsource the intense administrative parts of research and regulatory and ethics filings, to international countries for economical expenses and reducing cost and time. Developing nations can often offer access to a larger number of patients, with quicker enrollment, and in general a shorter trial timeline from start to finish. Moreover, increasing number of clinical trials for various chronic diseases such as cancer is expected to fuel growth of the eClinical solutions market.

The global eClinical solutions market was valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Rapid Research and Development in eClinical field by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is expected to drive growth of the eClinical solutions market

Various software application of clinical solutions are gaining acceptability in clinical trials, which is supposed to be the key factor driving growth of the eClinical solutions market. The other factors such as increasing government funding and rising R&D programs by biopharma and pharmaceutical companies are expected to produce new products, which will further boost growth in eClinical solutions market. Innovations and technological advances in the field of software solutions will help in fuelling growth in the market over the forecast period. According to U.S. National Library of Medicine, in last 20 years, there has been a significant increase in the number of new clinical trials registered every year.

Extensive research and development has led the companies to outsource R&D activities from other cheaper avenues. The independent service providers such as CROs are committed to provide high quality and timely data, adhering to the regulatory guidleines and post-approval regulatory requirements, which in turn facilitates in lowering the overall cost. For instance, in 2011, Pfizer entered into an agreement with Parexel and Icon. Under this agreement, Parexel provided Pfizer with a range of clinical development services for five years.

Rising private and public funding to support clinical trials

Pharmaceutical companies and government funding agencies are increasingly funding various clinical trials. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association 2015, the number of clinical trials sponsored by companies were 6,550 and 1,048 by the NIH. In the U.K., the government funds health related research through organizations such as the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the Medical Research Council (MRC). They also help to coordinate cancer research nationally through the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI). NCI funds around half of all cancer trials in the U.S. According to Research America, in the U.S., investment in health and medical R&D grew by 13.3% from 2013 to 2015. However, high implementation cost of software, lack of skilled professional, data privacy issues, and low awareness about the software are key factors hampering eClinical solutions market growth.