Embedded analytics market is projected to reach $60,281million by 2023. The market is segmented by model, business application, analytics tool and vertical

Embedded Analytics Market is the integration of data analytics capabilities within business applications, which include customer relationship management (CRM), marketing automation, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and financial systems. Such integration allows enterprises to easily access Business Intelligence (BI) tools while performing routine tasks, which helps in decision-making process.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in the market in 2016, as it offers adequate infrastructural development for the adoption of embedded analytics technology. Asia-Pacific embedded analytics market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to evolution in IT security arena, increase in cloud adoption, growth in adoption of cloud computing, surge in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and big data, and rise in demand for enterprise mobility.

The sales & marketing business segment contributed the highest share in 2016. The segment accounted for $8,995 million in 2016, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. However, the embedded analytics market for operations is projected to grow at the highest rate of 14.2% during the forecast period. The BFSI segment accounted for the highest share of revenue in 2016, while the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 14.4%.

Emergence of big data and IoT among organizations, increase in reliability on mobile devices and cloud technology, and surge in need to integrate data analytics with the business applications to achieve optimum performance are the major factors that drive the global embedded analytics industry. In addition, growth in adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD), and increased demand for real-time visualization tools in business applications boost the growth of the global embedded analytics market.

Key Benefits

In-depth analysis of the global embedded analytics market and dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porters Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the embedded analytics market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players in the global embedded analytics industry.

Comprehensive analyses of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided.

Detailed analyses of the key players operating in the global embedded analytics industry and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Embedded Analytics Market Key Segments:

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Business Application

Sales & Marketing

Finance

Operations

Human Resource

By Analytics Tool

Dashboard and Data Visualization

Self-service Tools

Benchmarking

Reporting

By Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Public Sector

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

The report features a competitive scenario of the global embedded analytics industry and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players profiled in the study are Birst, Inc., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Logi Analytics, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Inc., Opentext Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc.

