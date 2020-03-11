EVA By Key Players, Size, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Industry Analysis & Forecast 2019 to 2026

The Global EVA Market Report 2019 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global EVA Market.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global EVA Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

Celanese

DuPont

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Sumitomo Chemical

Asia Polymer Corporation

Braskem

Bridgestone

Formosa Plastics

Hanwha Chemical

Innospec

Repsol

Versalis Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

VLEVA

LEVA

MEVA

HEVA Segment by Application

Films

Adhesives and Coatings

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other

Table of Contents

Global EVA Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 EVA Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EVA

1.2 EVA Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EVA Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 VLEVA

1.2.3 LEVA

1.2.4 MEVA

1.2.5 HEVA

1.3 EVA Segment by Application

1.3.1 EVA Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Films

1.3.3 Adhesives and Coatings

1.3.4 Molding Plastics

1.3.5 Foaming Materials

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global EVA Market by Region

1.3.1 Global EVA Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global EVA Market Size

1.4.1 Global EVA Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global EVA Production (2014-2025)

2 Global EVA Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EVA Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global EVA Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global EVA Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers EVA Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 EVA Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EVA Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 EVA Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global EVA Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global EVA Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global EVA Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America EVA Production

3.4.1 North America EVA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe EVA Production

3.5.1 Europe EVA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China EVA Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China EVA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan EVA Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan EVA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global EVA Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global EVA Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America EVA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe EVA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China EVA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan EVA Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global EVA Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global EVA Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global EVA Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global EVA Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global EVA Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global EVA Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global EVA Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global EVA Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EVA Business

7.1 Arkema

7.1.1 Arkema EVA Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 EVA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Arkema EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Celanese

7.2.1 Celanese EVA Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 EVA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Celanese EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont EVA Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 EVA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DuPont EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ExxonMobil

7.4.1 ExxonMobil EVA Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 EVA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ExxonMobil EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Lanxess

7.5.1 Lanxess EVA Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 EVA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Lanxess EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

7.6.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings EVA Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 EVA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sumitomo Chemical

7.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical EVA Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 EVA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Asia Polymer Corporation

7.8.1 Asia Polymer Corporation EVA Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 EVA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Asia Polymer Corporation EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Braskem

7.9.1 Braskem EVA Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 EVA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Braskem EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Bridgestone

7.10.1 Bridgestone EVA Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 EVA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Bridgestone EVA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Formosa Plastics

7.12 Hanwha Chemical

7.13 Innospec

7.14 Repsol

7.15 Versalis

8 EVA Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 EVA Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EVA

8.4 EVA Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 EVA Distributors List

9.3 EVA Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global EVA Market Forecast

11.1 Global EVA Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global EVA Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global EVA Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global EVA Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global EVA Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America EVA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe EVA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China EVA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan EVA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global EVA Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America EVA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe EVA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China EVA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan EVA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global EVA Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global EVA Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

