Eye anatomical model refers to the type of reference models that are used to study the internal and external structures of the eye. These models are majorly used by educational institutes and optometry departments by professors to explain the internal and external anatomy of the eye in detail. These are also found to be used by professional healthcare providers such as ophthalmologists as well as opticians to educate their patients regarding various eye deformities and procedures to be undertaken in cases of eye surgeries. The eye anatomical models are available in multiple enlarged sizes as compared to the human eye that allows the doctors, patients, and potential optometrists an opportunity to determine and perform surgical procedures on the smallest of the anatomies in the actual human eye with a clear and detail understanding. These eye anatomical models are available with attachments for easy rotation and viewing. These are also available in the form of dissectible models and patient information cards to learn about various eye conditions and treatment options.

Market Dynamics

Rising number of ophthalmic diseases leading to increasing patient consultation and number of ophthalmic surgeries is expected to propel growth of eye anatomical model market in near future, as these models would be used increasingly by doctors and healthcare staff to provide information to their respective patients. According to latest global blindness and vision impairment figures published by IAPB Vision Atlas in 2017, 1.1 billion people suffer with vision impairment and can be cured with the help of spectacles. Moreover, according to The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) 2017, 89% of the visually impaired patients are residents of low and middle income countries. This leads to rising demand for demonstration models such as eye anatomical models to explain the patients about disease condition and spread awareness, mostly in these regions with low literacy rates. Additionally, rising number of optometry schools and institutes are also responsible for growth of eye anatomical model market. For instance, according to Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee, 21 new optometry schools received registration in 2014 in the U.S. with over 13,000 new student enrollments. However, availability of substitutes such as charts and information cards are expected to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global eye anatomical model market by Coherent Market Insights is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the dominant position in the global eye anatomical model market, owing to rising number of patients suffering from visual impairments and extensive research in the field of ophthalmology. For instance, according to National Institute of Health 2015, 3.2 million people in the U.S. suffered with visual impairment. On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant traction, owing to increasing number of organizations conducting educational programs for the common populace with the help of live demonstration incorporating eye anatomical models. For instance, the L.V Prasad Eye Institute in India served a patient pool of 2,552,444 patients across India, of which 50% received eye care services and the remaining were educated regarding various eye deformities and surgical procedures related to eye disorders.

Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the global eye anatomical model market include 3B Scientific, SOMSO, GPI Anatomicals, Erler-Zimmer, Edutek Instrumentation, Sakamoto Model Corporation, Honglian Medical Tech, Xincheng, Kanren and others. The market players are showcasing their models at various conferences and educational fairs, in order increase its customer base and thus, increase their sales. For instance, SOMSO—an anatomical model making company—presented its products at the 11th DZG Annual Meeting in September 2017, held in Griefswald, Germany.