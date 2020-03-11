Fantasy Sports Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Fantasy Sports Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report studies the Fantasy Sports market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of Platform, regions, product and Game Mode; this report analyzes the top Platform in global and major regions, and splits the Fantasy Sports market by product and Game Mode.

The global Fantasy Sports market is valued at 12321.03 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 33199.64 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.19% between 2017 and 2022. United States & Canada will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in United States, with about 50% market share in 2017.

The major Platform in global market include

FanDuel

DraftKings

Yahoo

ESPN

CBS

NFL Fantasy

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

MyFantasyLeague

Bovada

Sportech

Fantrax

StarsDraft

Fantasy Fued

Ballr

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with revenue (million USD), Players (M Units), market share and growth rate of Fantasy Sports for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

United States & Canada

Mexico

India

China

Europe

Japan

Others

On the basis of product, the Fantasy Sports market is primarily split into

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Hocky

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Car Racing

Others

On the basis on the Game Mode, this report covers

Private

Commercial

