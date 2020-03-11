Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market 2019: Global Industry Top Key Players CheckPoint Software Technologies Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel (McAfee), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Symantec, Tufin, Watchguard, F5 Networks, Barracuda Networks, Others

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market report is in-depth study on how the status is for the industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It also includes profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) is a new and revolutionary way of delivering firewall and other network security capabilities as a cloud service.

The following Key Players are covered in this report:

• CheckPoint Software Technologies

• Palo Alto Networks

• Fortinet Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Intel (McAfee)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Symantec

• Tufin

• Watchguard

• F5 Networks

• Barracuda Networks

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Firewall

• Management Software/Tools

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Government

• Retail

• Education

• Manufacturing

Table of Content:

1Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) by Countries

10Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Segment by Type

11Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Segment by Application

12Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15Appendix

