Glass Fiber Market Is Registering A Healthy Cagr Of 7.5% Between 2016 And 2024

The E-glass fiber has been integral to defining the success of the global glass fiber market. This product has is being largely preferred due to its incredible tensile strength, budget-friendliness, and modulus. The global glass fiber market will largely be driven by the building and construction sector as the exceeding population in certain areas of the world such as Asia Pacific has created a demand for residential buildings. The building and construction application segment is anticipated to rise at a 7.6% CAGR in the forecast period. In the coming years, glass fiber will be used for making furniture and fixtures, pipes, water storage tanks, and wall panels for this sector.

Advent of Alternative Materials Creates Hurdles for Glass Fiber Manufacturers

However, this market does face a few challenges such as the increasing demand for carbon fiber that is known to have better mechanical characteristics. Not only does this material have better strength, but is also lighter than glass fiber. Citing these reasons, carbon fiber is being widely used in areas of transportation, construction, sports and leisure equipment, and wind energy.Amongst all the application segments, the wind turbine segment is poised to prosper. This trend will continue all throughout forecast period as the word reels under the pressure of global warming. The pursuance of sustainable renewable solutions will propel the demand for glass fibers, which are largely used in making wind turbines. The increasing number of wind turbine installations are also set to accelerate the demand for glass fibers. The mandatory energy regulations will also contribute towards the growth of this application segment in the overall market.

Asia Pacific Retained Leadership in 2014

Asia Pacific held a significant share in the glass fibers market, accounting for nearly 48% of the overall market in 2014. This share was attributable to the monumental population base that is the undercurrent for the budding building as construction sector as well. The steady stance of this regional market will continue to grow as emerging economies of China and India become the big exporters of glass fiber during the forecast period.