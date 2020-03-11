Global Allergy Diagnostics Market 2019 Top Vendors are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Danaher Corporation, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, bioMérieux, Stallergenes Greer, HOB Biotech Group, Hycor Biomedical LLC

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Allergy Diagnostics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Allergy Diagnostics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Allergy Diagnostics market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Allergy Diagnostics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The Global Allergy Diagnostics Market accounted to USD 2.80 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Allergen (Food Allergens, Inhaled Allergens, Drug Allergens, and Other Allergens), Product (Consumables, Assay Kits, Instruments), Tests (In-vivo tests, In-vitro tests), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Competitors: Global Allergy Diagnostics Market

Some of the major players operating in global allergy diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, Danaher, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., bioMérieux SA, Stallergenes Greer, HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd., HYCOR Biomedical, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., EUROIMMUN AG, INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc., R-Biopharm AG, GA Generic Assays GmbH, Tecan Trading AG, ROXALL Medical GmbH, ALK-Abelló A/S, Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Pte Ltd., Allergy Therapeutics, HAL Allergy Group among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global allergy diagnostics market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of allergy diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the Allergy Diagnostics market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Allergy Diagnostics market by segmenting the market based on the deployment model, component, end-user, application, and region. By deployment model, the Allergy Diagnostics market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. The component segment includes services and software. The end-user segment includes healthcare providers, insurance companies, patients, and others. By application, this market includes medical guidance and appointment scheduling and medication assistance and symptom checking.

Market Segmentation:

By allergen:- Food allergens, inhaled allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens.

On the basis of product:- Consumables, assay kits, and instruments.

On the basis of test:- In-vivo tests and in-vitro tests.

On the basis of end-user:- Diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, academic research institutes, and others.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

