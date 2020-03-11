Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market By Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends up 2019 to 2026

The Exhaustive Study for “Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market” is added on Global QYResearch. The report covers the market aspect and its growth forecasts across the coming years. It also includes a review of the key merchants moving in this market.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

NatureWorks

Metabolix

FP International

BIO-ON

Mitsui Norin

Hisunplas

kINGFA

Novamont

Biotec

Cereplas

Craftech Industries

Metabolix

PHBIndustrial公

Kaneka

Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology

Korllin Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

PHA

PLA

PCL

PBS/PBSA Segment by Application

Packaging

Fibers

Agriculture

Medical

Others

Table of Contents

Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics

1.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PHA

1.2.3 PLA

1.2.4 PCL

1.2.5 PBS/PBSA

1.3 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Fibers

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Size

1.4.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production

3.4.1 North America Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production

3.5.1 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 NatureWorks

7.2.1 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 NatureWorks Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Metabolix

7.3.1 Metabolix Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Metabolix Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 FP International

7.4.1 FP International Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 FP International Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BIO-ON

7.5.1 BIO-ON Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BIO-ON Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mitsui Norin

7.6.1 Mitsui Norin Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mitsui Norin Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hisunplas

7.7.1 Hisunplas Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hisunplas Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 kINGFA

7.8.1 kINGFA Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 kINGFA Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Novamont

7.9.1 Novamont Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Novamont Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Biotec

7.10.1 Biotec Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Biotec Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Cereplas

7.12 Craftech Industries

7.13 Metabolix

7.14 PHBIndustrial公

7.15 Kaneka

7.16 Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology

7.17 Korllin

8 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics

8.4 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Distributors List

9.3 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market Forecast

11.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

