Global Building Energy Management Services Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

This report studies the global Building Energy Management Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Building Energy Management Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) are hardware-software systems installed in buildings that monitor and control the energy needs of a building to ensure efficient and economical energy utilization. These systems monitor a buildings energy consumption by electrical and mechanical equipment such as heaters, ventilators, air conditioners, and lighting to increase energy efficiency, and reduce energy costs. At present, building systems are integrated for better synchronization and monitoring of data on energy usage and better optimization. The next generation of BEMS are collaborating directly with utility enterprises so that the building owners are aware of when power rates and demand are lowest, allowing proper scheduling of high power use activities to help lower their costs. Energy efficiency, energy price volatility, and government policies and incentive programs majorly drive the growth of this market. Factors such as high investment, and longer payback period are some of the challenges confronted with regards to installation and implementation of BEMS in various type of buildings.

This market research analysis identifies the increasing need to optimize energy consumption as one of the primary factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of theenergy managementservices market in the next few years. Owing to various infrastructure development activities, the Middle East is witnessing a rapid increase in energy consumption. It has been observed that energy consumption in the Middle East was about 770 million tons of oil equivalent (MTOE) during 2015 and is expected to witness a growth rate of over 4% year-over-year during the forecast period. This will induce governments and enterprises in this region to optimize their energy usage. Moreover, the depleting oil resources will compel businesses to invest in alternate energy sources such as solar, wind, and bioenergy, which, in turn, will propel the need forenergy management services.

In 2017, the global Building Energy Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Emrill Services LLC

EMS

Enova

Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

Farnek Middle East LLC

Saudi Oger

Trane

Musanadah

Cylon

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting

System Integration

Maintenance and Support

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Education

Healthcare

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Building Energy Management Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Building Energy Management Services Manufacturers

Building Energy Management Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Building Energy Management Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

