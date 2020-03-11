Global Business Travel Insurance Market : Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization 2018-2025| Allianz, AXA Group

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global Business Travel Insurance market growth dynamics is shaped by various regional trends and global factors, an assessment of which forms a key part of this report. The study on the global Business Travel Insurance market presents an overview of the outlook of the Business Travel Insurance market and its various trajectories of its evolution during the assessment period. The analyses zero in on key developments in various other related industrial segments expected to influence the growth of the global market. The overall competitive landscape in the global Business Travel Insurance market is influenced increasingly by the prevailing government regulations, the advent of game-changing technologies, and major industry initiatives. The study in assessing the dynamic of business risk ecosystem evaluates the impact the aforementioned factors make on emerging products and solutions. The report also makes a critical assessment of the expected jitters brought by the changing macroeconomic and microeconomic conditions in some countries.

This report studies the global Business Travel Insurance market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Business Travel Insurance market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Business travel insurance provides insurance cover for the purpose of business trips of a customer or for an organization.

At the sametime, it provides risk cover against medical and hospitalization expenses for accident or illness, including medical evacuation if necessary, death or permanent disability, loss or delay of baggage, cancellation of flight due to weather condition, trip cancellation, and loss of passport & other travel documents.

In 2017, the global Business Travel Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy)

Allianz (Germany)

Seven Corners (U.S.)

Travel Safe Insurance (U.S.)

USI Insurance Services (U.S.)

MH Ross Travel (U.S.)

American International Group (U.S.)

AXA Group (France)

Insure and Go Insurance Services (UK)

Chubb (U.S.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Insurance Trade

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Insurance Aggregator

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Business Travel Insurance in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Travel Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Business Travel Insurance Manufacturers

Business Travel Insurance Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Business Travel Insurance Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the Business Travel Insurance market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

