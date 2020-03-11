Cosmetic Ingredients By Voltage, End-User, Protection Mechanism, Trends and Forecasts 2019 to 2026

It provides complete overview of Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Clariant

Evonik Industries

Ashland

FMC

Solvay

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Bayer

Eastman Chemical

Active Organics

Croda International

Emery Oleochemicals

United-Guardian Incorporated

Pilot Chemical Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Emollients, Film Formers, and Moisturizers

Single Use Additives

Thickening Agents

Surfactants

Carriers, Powders, and Colorants

Others Segment by Application

Hair Care and Skin Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes and Fragrances

Others

Table of Contents

Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Cosmetic Ingredients Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetic Ingredients

1.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Emollients, Film Formers, and Moisturizers

1.2.3 Single Use Additives

1.2.4 Thickening Agents

1.2.5 Surfactants

1.2.6 Carriers, Powders, and Colorants

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Cosmetic Ingredients Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hair Care and Skin Care

1.3.3 Color Cosmetics

1.3.4 Perfumes and Fragrances

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cosmetic Ingredients Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cosmetic Ingredients Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cosmetic Ingredients Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Cosmetic Ingredients Production

3.4.1 North America Cosmetic Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Cosmetic Ingredients Production

3.5.1 Europe Cosmetic Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Cosmetic Ingredients Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Cosmetic Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Cosmetic Ingredients Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Cosmetic Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cosmetic Ingredients Business

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Cosmetic Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Cosmetic Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Clariant

7.3.1 Clariant Cosmetic Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Clariant Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Evonik Industries

7.4.1 Evonik Industries Cosmetic Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Evonik Industries Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ashland

7.5.1 Ashland Cosmetic Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ashland Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 FMC

7.6.1 FMC Cosmetic Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 FMC Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Solvay

7.7.1 Solvay Cosmetic Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Solvay Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Procter & Gamble (P&G)

7.8.1 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Cosmetic Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Bayer

7.9.1 Bayer Cosmetic Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Bayer Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Eastman Chemical

7.10.1 Eastman Chemical Cosmetic Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Eastman Chemical Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Active Organics

7.12 Croda International

7.13 Emery Oleochemicals

7.14 United-Guardian Incorporated

7.15 Pilot Chemical

8 Cosmetic Ingredients Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cosmetic Ingredients Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cosmetic Ingredients

8.4 Cosmetic Ingredients Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Cosmetic Ingredients Distributors List

9.3 Cosmetic Ingredients Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Forecast

11.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Cosmetic Ingredients Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

