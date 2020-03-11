Global Desktop 3D Printers Market Growth Opportunities, Status, Segment, Share, Size and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2024
3D printing is any of various processes in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object. Desktop 3D printing refers to the production of 3D objects with desktop 3D printers at homes/offices/schools.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Desktop 3D Printers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.
This report focuses on the Desktop 3D Printers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Stratasys
XYZprinting
Materialise
EnvisionTEC
3D Systems
Formlabs
Ultimkare
M3D
FlashForge
Markforged
Zortrax
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Material Extrusion Technology
Light Polymerization Technology
Other Technology
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Home
Offices
Schools
Others
Major Points from TOC:
Chapter One: Desktop 3D Printers Market Overview
Chapter Two: Desktop 3D Printers Market Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Desktop 3D Printers Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Desktop 3D Printers Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Desktop 3D Printers Market by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Desktop 3D Printers Market by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Desktop 3D Printers Market by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Desktop 3D Printers Market by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Desktop 3D Printers Market by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Desktop 3D Printers Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Desktop 3D Printers Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Desktop 3D Printers Market Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Desktop 3D Printers Market Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Desktop 3D Printers Market Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Desktop 3D Printers Market Appendix
Some Points from List of Tables and Figures
…continued
