Global Electric Aircraft Tugs Market to 2019-2025: Lektro, Eagle Tugs, JBT Aero, Kalmar Motor AB, TLD, Weihai Guangtai, Mototok, Airtug LLC

This report studies the Electric Aircraft Tugs market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025

The global Electric Aircraft Tugs market was 92.38 million US$ in 2017 and is expected to 137.98 million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.41% between 2017 and 2025.

The key manufacturers in this market include:

Lektro

Eagle Tugs

JBT Aero

Kalmar Motor AB

TLD

Weihai Guangtai

MULAG Fahrzeugwerk

GOLDHOFER

TowFLEXX

VOLK

Mototok

Airtug LLC

Flyer-Truck

DJ Products

By the product type, the Electric Aircraft Tugs market is primarily split into

Towbarless Tractors

Conventional Tractors

By the end users/Application:

Military

Civil Aviation

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives:

To study and analyze the global Electric Aircraft Tugs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Aircraft Tugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electric Aircraft Tugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Aircraft Tugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Electric Aircraft Tugs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

