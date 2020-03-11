Global Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV) Market to Grow at high CAGR During 2019 – 2025

A battery electric vehicle (BEV), pure electric vehicle or all-electric vehicle is a type of electric vehicle (EV) that uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs. Asia Pacific is the largest market for automotive Electric Vehicles. China is the largest market because of the government support and the availability of strong charging infrastructure.

The global Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tesla

Nissan

BYD

BMW

Volkswagen

Toyota

Ford

Volvo

Daimler

Hyundai

Honda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Normal Charging

Super Charging

Inductive Charging

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV) Manufacturers

Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

