Epoxy Resins By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Demand, Supply, Analysis & Forecast 2019 to 2026

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dowdupont

BASF SE

Covestro

Atul Ltd

Huntsman Corporation

3M Company

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Daicel Corporation

Nama Chemicals

Sinopec Baling Company

Nan Ya Plastics Corp

Kukdo Chemicals Co. Ltd

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd

Leuna-Harze Gmbh

Spolchemie As

Solvay Group

Sika AG Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Single Component Epoxy Resins

Double Component Epoxy Resins

Multi Component Epoxy Resins Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive

Textile

Furniture

Packaging

Other

Table of Contents

Global Epoxy Resins Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Epoxy Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Epoxy Resins

1.2 Epoxy Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Resins Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Component Epoxy Resins

1.2.3 Double Component Epoxy Resins

1.2.4 Multi Component Epoxy Resins

1.3 Epoxy Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Epoxy Resins Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Furniture

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3.7 Other

1.3 Global Epoxy Resins Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Epoxy Resins Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Epoxy Resins Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Epoxy Resins Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Epoxy Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Epoxy Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Epoxy Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Epoxy Resins Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Epoxy Resins Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Epoxy Resins Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Epoxy Resins Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Epoxy Resins Production

3.4.1 North America Epoxy Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Epoxy Resins Production

3.5.1 Europe Epoxy Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Epoxy Resins Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Epoxy Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Epoxy Resins Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Epoxy Resins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Epoxy Resins Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Epoxy Resins Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Epoxy Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Epoxy Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Epoxy Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Epoxy Resins Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Epoxy Resins Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Epoxy Resins Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Epoxy Resins Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Epoxy Resins Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Epoxy Resins Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Epoxy Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Epoxy Resins Business

7.1 Dowdupont

7.1.1 Dowdupont Epoxy Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Epoxy Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Dowdupont Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF SE

7.2.1 BASF SE Epoxy Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Epoxy Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF SE Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Covestro

7.3.1 Covestro Epoxy Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Epoxy Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Covestro Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Atul Ltd

7.4.1 Atul Ltd Epoxy Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Epoxy Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Atul Ltd Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Huntsman Corporation

7.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Epoxy Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 3M Company

7.6.1 3M Company Epoxy Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Epoxy Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 3M Company Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Aditya Birla Chemicals

7.7.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epoxy Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Epoxy Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Daicel Corporation

7.8.1 Daicel Corporation Epoxy Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Epoxy Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Daicel Corporation Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nama Chemicals

7.9.1 Nama Chemicals Epoxy Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Epoxy Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nama Chemicals Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sinopec Baling Company

7.10.1 Sinopec Baling Company Epoxy Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Epoxy Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sinopec Baling Company Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Nan Ya Plastics Corp

7.12 Kukdo Chemicals Co. Ltd

7.13 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

7.14 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd

7.15 Leuna-Harze Gmbh

7.16 Spolchemie As

7.17 Solvay Group

7.18 Sika AG

8 Epoxy Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Epoxy Resins Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Epoxy Resins

8.4 Epoxy Resins Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Epoxy Resins Distributors List

9.3 Epoxy Resins Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Epoxy Resins Market Forecast

11.1 Global Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Epoxy Resins Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Epoxy Resins Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Epoxy Resins Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Epoxy Resins Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Epoxy Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Epoxy Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Epoxy Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Epoxy Resins Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Epoxy Resins Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Epoxy Resins Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

