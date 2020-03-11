Ethylene By Growth Analysis, Sales, Revenue & Trend 2019-2026

The Global Ethylene Market Report 2019 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Ethylene Market.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Ethylene Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ExxonMobil (US)

Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

Saudi Basic Industries (Saudi Arabia)

Borealis (Austria)

Total (France)

Chevron Phillips Chemical (US)

Dow Chemical (US)

Equistar Chemicals (US)

Huntsman (US)

Ineos (Switzerland)

LG Chem (Korea)

Lyondellbasell Industries (Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

National Iranian Petrochemical (Iran)

Nova Chemicals (Canada)

Sasol (Republic of South Africa)

Showa Denko (Singapore)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (China)

Tosoh (Japan) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

From Petroleum

From Ethanol

From Synthesis Gas Segment by Application

Industrial Field

Ecological Field

Agricultural Field

Table of Contents

Global Ethylene Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Ethylene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ethylene

1.2 Ethylene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 From Petroleum

1.2.3 From Ethanol

1.2.4 From Synthesis Gas

1.3 Ethylene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ethylene Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Field

1.3.3 Ecological Field

1.3.4 Agricultural Field

1.3 Global Ethylene Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Ethylene Market Size

1.4.1 Global Ethylene Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ethylene Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Ethylene Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ethylene Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Ethylene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Ethylene Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Ethylene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Ethylene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ethylene Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Ethylene Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ethylene Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Ethylene Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Ethylene Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Ethylene Production

3.4.1 North America Ethylene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Ethylene Production

3.5.1 Europe Ethylene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Ethylene Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Ethylene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Ethylene Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Ethylene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Ethylene Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Ethylene Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Ethylene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Ethylene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Ethylene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Ethylene Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ethylene Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Ethylene Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Ethylene Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Ethylene Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Ethylene Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Ethylene Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Ethylene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ethylene Business

7.1 ExxonMobil (US)

7.1.1 ExxonMobil (US) Ethylene Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ethylene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ExxonMobil (US) Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

7.2.1 Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) Ethylene Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ethylene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Saudi Basic Industries (Saudi Arabia)

7.3.1 Saudi Basic Industries (Saudi Arabia) Ethylene Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ethylene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Saudi Basic Industries (Saudi Arabia) Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Borealis (Austria)

7.4.1 Borealis (Austria) Ethylene Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ethylene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Borealis (Austria) Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Total (France)

7.5.1 Total (France) Ethylene Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ethylene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Total (France) Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Chevron Phillips Chemical (US)

7.6.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical (US) Ethylene Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ethylene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical (US) Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Dow Chemical (US)

7.7.1 Dow Chemical (US) Ethylene Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ethylene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Dow Chemical (US) Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Equistar Chemicals (US)

7.8.1 Equistar Chemicals (US) Ethylene Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ethylene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Equistar Chemicals (US) Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Huntsman (US)

7.9.1 Huntsman (US) Ethylene Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ethylene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Huntsman (US) Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ineos (Switzerland)

7.10.1 Ineos (Switzerland) Ethylene Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Ethylene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ineos (Switzerland) Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 LG Chem (Korea)

7.12 Lyondellbasell Industries (Netherlands)

7.13 Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan)

7.14 Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

7.15 National Iranian Petrochemical (Iran)

7.16 Nova Chemicals (Canada)

7.17 Sasol (Republic of South Africa)

7.18 Showa Denko (Singapore)

7.19 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (China)

7.20 Tosoh (Japan)

8 Ethylene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Ethylene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ethylene

8.4 Ethylene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Ethylene Distributors List

9.3 Ethylene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Ethylene Market Forecast

11.1 Global Ethylene Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Ethylene Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Ethylene Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Ethylene Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Ethylene Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Ethylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Ethylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Ethylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Ethylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Ethylene Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Ethylene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Ethylene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Ethylene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Ethylene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Ethylene Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Ethylene Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

