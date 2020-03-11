Exterior Architectural Coatings By Size, Production, Share, Sales, Revenue, Analysis & Innovative Revolution and Forecast Report 2019 to 2026

Global QYResearch added new research report to its vast database titled “Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Market 2019” which provides extensive and highly detailed information on the key markets. This report shows the deep research and gives the comprehensive insights of this sector.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

PPG Industries

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

The Dow Chemical Company

Valspar Corporation

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Arkema

Axalta Coating Systems

Berger Paints

Cabot Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Jotun

Benjamin Moore

DAW SE

Cromology

Noroo Paint and Coatings

Diamond Vogel Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Table of Contents

Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Exterior Architectural Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Exterior Architectural Coatings

1.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solvent-Borne

1.2.3 Water-Borne

1.3 Exterior Architectural Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Industrial Building

1.3 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Market Size

1.4.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Exterior Architectural Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Exterior Architectural Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Exterior Architectural Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Exterior Architectural Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Exterior Architectural Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Exterior Architectural Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Exterior Architectural Coatings Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 PPG Industries

7.2.1 PPG Industries Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 PPG Industries Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kansai Paint

7.3.1 Kansai Paint Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kansai Paint Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nippon Paint

7.4.1 Nippon Paint Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nippon Paint Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 The Dow Chemical Company

7.5.1 The Dow Chemical Company Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The Dow Chemical Company Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Valspar Corporation

7.6.1 Valspar Corporation Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Valspar Corporation Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 AkzoNobel

7.7.1 AkzoNobel Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 AkzoNobel Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sherwin-Williams

7.8.1 Sherwin-Williams Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sherwin-Williams Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Arkema

7.9.1 Arkema Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Arkema Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Axalta Coating Systems

7.10.1 Axalta Coating Systems Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Axalta Coating Systems Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Berger Paints

7.12 Cabot Corporation

7.13 Eastman Chemical Company

7.14 Jotun

7.15 Benjamin Moore

7.16 DAW SE

7.17 Cromology

7.18 Noroo Paint and Coatings

7.19 Diamond Vogel

8 Exterior Architectural Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Exterior Architectural Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Exterior Architectural Coatings

8.4 Exterior Architectural Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Exterior Architectural Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Exterior Architectural Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Market Forecast

11.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

