Global Fortified Edible Oils Market Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 3.4% Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

This TMR report on the global fortified edible oils market analyzes the opportunities in the market and presents updates and insights relating to various segments of the global fortified edible oils market over the forecast period 2018-2026. The report on global fortified edible oils market also provides the estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). In terms of value, the fortified edible oils market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. The current study reveals the fortified edible oils market trends and market dynamics in five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities in the fortified edible oils market.

The report explores the global fortified edible oils market for the period 2018–2026. The overriding goal of this report is to provide insights into the developments in the global fortified edible oils market that are progressively helping transform worldwide businesses that are associated with the same. It is essential to consider that, in the wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate along with the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to understand the better analysis and evaluation of the global fortified edible oils market, and to discover the equitable opportunities.

Yet another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global fortified edible oils market. Corresponding revenue forecast is also carried out in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is generally neglected while forecasting the overall market. Although, absolute dollar opportunity analysis is highly essential in determining the degree of opportunity that a provider can observe to execute, as well as to distinguish the potential resources from a sales perspective in the global fortified edible oils market.

The global fortified edible oils market report begins with an executive summary and defining various segmentations involved, and their respective shares in the global fortified edible oils market. The report also includes major macroeconomic factors with an outlook of fortified edible oils in the global market. The report further highlights the market dynamics which cover the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global fortified edible oils market. The report also embraces the study of current issues with fortification and opportunities for fortified edible oil manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis, which provides a detailed structural view of profitability. In order to provide users a comprehensive view of the global fortified edible oils market, we have extended the competitive analysis of key market players and strategic overview. The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of fortified edible oil manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, key product offerings, key strategies, and key developments. The study of fortified edible oils emphasizes market attractiveness analysis by product type, micronutrient, distribution channel, and region.

To estimate the global fortified edible oils market size, the report considers various preliminary aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, it highlights quantitative analysis such as region-wise market shares, and market shares by product type, micronutrient, distribution channel, and other qualitative inputs from primary respondents, which have been incorporated to arrive at accurate market estimations of fortified edible oils. The forecast presented in the report arrives at the total revenue being generated and expected revenue contribution in the future by the global fortified edible oils market.

Detailed profiles of global fortified edible oil manufacturing companies are also included in the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments, as these have a significant effect on the global fortified edible oils market. Major fortified edible oils market competitors covered in the report include Bunge Limited, Conagra Brands, Inc., Adani Wilmar Limited, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Borges International Group, Nestlé S.A., etc.

The subsequent sections analyze the global fortified edible oils market on the basis of product type, micronutrient, distribution channel, and region, and presents a forecast for the period 2018-2026. The fortified edible oils market is segmented as follows:

Fortified Edible Oils market by Product Type:

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Corn Oil

Canola Oil

Rice Bran Oil

Other Oils

Fortified Edible Oils Market by Micronutrient:

Vitamin A

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Others

Fortified Edible Oils Market by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Retail

e-Commerce

Other Retail Formats

Fortified Edible Oils Market by Region: