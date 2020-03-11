Global Foundry Machinery Market 2019 by Key Analysis and Development Trends : Buhler, Loramendi, Sinto

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Foundry Machinery Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report published for the Foundry Machinery market provides an extensive outline of all the major factors such as global sales, prominent drivers, regional spread, leading segments, and others. These factors are extremely important from the perspective of extending a substantial influencing effect on the Foundry Machinery market’s development during the specific forecast duration. All the factors mentioned above are assessed in a lot of detail, along with a significant qualitative and quantitative analysis for measuring the effectiveness of the factors.

Writing a concise text derived from large information volumes related to the Foundry Machinery market in just a few pages is a difficult task. Businesses may find it tedious to take only small bits and pieces of information that are related to a Foundry Machinery market and compile them in a small report. In order to provide an aid to this issue, businesses who are into the Foundry Machinery market are utilizing focused market research methodologies that can also help form clearer ideas about this market.

Casting is one of the basic processes of modern machinery manufacturing industry.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The global Foundry Machinery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Foundry Machinery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foundry Machinery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Inductotherm Group

Buhler

Norican Group

L.K Group

Loramendi

Sinto

Laempe

ABM

Toshiba

Yizumi

Frech

ABP Induction Systems

UBE Machinery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal Casting Machine

Metal Molding Machine

Continuous Coating Machine

Die Casting Machine

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Agricultural

Power Systems

Home & Kitchen

Infrastructure

Machinery and Engineering

Table of Contents

1 Foundry Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foundry Machinery

1.2 Foundry Machinery Segment by Type

1.3 Foundry Machinery Segment by Application

1.4 Global Foundry Machinery Market Size

1.4.1 Global Foundry Machinery Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Foundry Machinery Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Foundry Machinery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Foundry Machinery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Foundry Machinery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Foundry Machinery Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Foundry Machinery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Foundry Machinery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Foundry Machinery Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Foundry Machinery Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Foundry Machinery

Table Global Foundry Machinery Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Foundry Machinery Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Table Global Foundry Machinery Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Foundry Machinery Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Table Foundry Machinery Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America Foundry Machinery Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

