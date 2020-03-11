Global Green Tire Market Sales Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2025 : Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Green Tire Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Green tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving-this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire.

The classification of Green Tire includes All-Steel Tire and Semi-Steel Tire, and the revenue proportion of Semi-Steel Tire, in 2016 is about 68.34%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.

Market competition is not intense. Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Green Tire market is valued at 70300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 158500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Green Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Green Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Shanghai Huayi

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

ZC Rubber

Yokohama

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Maxxis

Triangle Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

All-Steel Tire

Semi-Steel Tire

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

1 Green Tire Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Green Tire

1.2 Green Tire Segment by Type

1.3 Green Tire Segment by Application

1.4 Global Green Tire Market Size

1.4.1 Global Green Tire Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Green Tire Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Green Tire Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Green Tire Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Green Tire Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Green Tire Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Green Tire Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Green Tire Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Green Tire Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Green Tire Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Green Tire

Table Global Green Tire Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Green Tire Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Table Global Green Tire Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Green Tire Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Table Green Tire Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America Green Tire Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Europe Green Tire Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

