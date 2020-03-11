Global Head Mounted Display Market 2025 Analysis By Top Companies like Google, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd, Kopin Corporation, ROCKWELL COLLINS INC, Seiko Epson Corporation, Sensics, Vuzix Corporation, eMagin Corporation, Recon Instruments

The key players of the Head Mounted Display market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the Additive Manufacturing market and Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Global Head Mounted Display Market – Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in Head Mounted Display Market are Google Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd, Kopin Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Sensics, Inc., Vuzix Corporation, eMagin Corporation, Recon Instruments Inc., Sony Corporation, Thales Group, Oculus VR, LLC, NEC Corporation, Osterhout Design Group, HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Avegant Corporation, Beijing Antvr Technology Co., Ltd., Fove, Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Shoogee GmbH & Co. Kg among others. In 2017, Google Inc. partner with Qualcomm to develop standalone VR headsets for the use with smartphones.

Global Head Mounted Display Market, By Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality) By Product Type (Head Mounted, Eyewear) By Components (Processor and Memory, Controller, Sensor, Camera, Display, Lens, Case and Connector, Others) By connectivity (weird, wireless) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Head Mounted Display Market accounted to USD 3.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 40.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis:

Head Mounted Display Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increasing in Demand for Light-Weight HMDs

Demand from Defense Services

Declining Prices of Micro displays

Issues related to design

Lack of Awareness

