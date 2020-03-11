Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market 2018 – 2026 | BAE Systems Plc., Combined Systems, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Lamperd Less Lethal Inc., LRAD Corporation., PepperBall Technologies Inc.

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Non-Lethal Weapons Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Overview



This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the non-lethal weapons market at the global and regional level. The report provides an analysis over the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services playing a key role in the growth of the non-lethal weapons market during 2018 – 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the non-lethal weapons market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the non-lethal weapons market’s growth throughout the research study in terms of value (in US$ Mn) across various geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides an extensive view of the global non-lethal weapons market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis provided in the report helps to understand the competitive scenario in the global non-lethal weapons market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein the market segments for product, technology, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to give a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the non-lethal weapons market, every geographic region mentioned in the report is provided with attractiveness analysis.

A market overview chapter explains the market trends and dynamics that include the market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the current and future non-lethal weapons market. Market outlook analysis has been provided globally in the report. Additionally, the report also provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by market leaders of the non-lethal weapons market. Market introduction chapter assists in gaining an idea of different trends and services related to non-lethal weapons.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global non-lethal weapons market, by segmenting the market in terms of product, technology, and application. The report provides a detailed breakdown of the non-lethal weapons market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competitive scenario within the non-lethal weapons market, thus ranking all the major players according to key recent developments and their geographic presence. The insights for the non-lethal weapons market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

On the basis of country, the North America market is bifurcated into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the Europe market is analyzed across France, Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe. APAC non-lethal weapons market is also segmented at country level which includes China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East &Africa region covers the GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all the strategic information required to understand the non-lethal weapons market. The report also provides insights related to the components and different applications according to the various geographical regions mentioned above.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, etc.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the non-lethal weapons market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global non-lethal weapons market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The key players profiled in the global non-lethal weapons market includes BAE Systems Plc., Combined Systems, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., LRAD Corporation., PepperBall Technologies, Inc., Safariland, LLC, Stringer Solutions, TASER International, Inc., The Boeing Company, The Raytheon Company, and Yellow Jacket Case. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

The non-lethal weapons market has been segmented as follows:

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market

By Product



Directed Energy Weapons

Conducted Energy Weapons

– Stun Guns

– Others

Gases and Sprays

Water Weapons

Others

By Technology

Mechanical and Kinetic Non-Lethal Weapons

– Blunt Impact Devices

– Entanglements

– Barriers

Chemical Non-Lethal Weapons

– Malodorants

– Foams

Acoustic Non-Lethal Weapons

– Audible Weapons

– Ultrasound Weapons

– Infrasound Weapons

Electromagnetic Non-Lethal Weapons

– Radio Frequency and Microwave Frequency

– Infrared and Ultraviolet

– Electroshock

– Visible Light

Other Technologies

By Application

– Military

– Law Enforcement Agencies

– Civilian

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

