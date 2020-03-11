Global Smart Water Cooler Market Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Global Smart Water Cooler Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024

Smart water coolers are different compared with traditional water coolers. The products usually have functions of temperature control, LCD display, self-cleaning or app control, which are not included in the traditional water coolers. Smart water coolers tend to be more energy efficient, humane and environmental friendly.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years the demand for smart water coolers in the regions of North America and China that is expected to drive the market for more advanced smart water coolers. Increasing of life quality fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of smart water coolers in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the smart water coolers industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of smart water coolers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Waterlogic, Midea, Angel and Honeywell etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their smart water coolers and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 56.28% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global smart water coolers industry because of their market share of smart water coolers.

The worldwide market for Smart Water Cooler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.2% over the next five years, will reach 570 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Smart Water Cooler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Waterlogic

Midea

Angel

Honeywell

Culligan

Champ

Oasis

Primo

Whirlpool

Haier

Lamo

Qinyuan

Aqua Clara

Panasonic

Aux

Cosmetal

Quench

Chigo

Newair

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bottled Water Dispenser or Bottled Water Cooler (BWC)

Point-of-Use (POU)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Use

Commercial Use

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Smart Water Cooler Market Overview

Chapter Two: Smart Water Cooler Market Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Water Cooler Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Smart Water Cooler Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Water Cooler Market by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Water Cooler Market by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Water Cooler Market by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Water Cooler Market by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Water Cooler Market by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Water Cooler Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Water Cooler Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Smart Water Cooler Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Smart Water Cooler Market Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Smart Water Cooler Market Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Smart Water Cooler Market Appendix

