Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Analysis to gain US$ 36 billion by 2025

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status.

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 6.2% over the forecast period and reach worth around 36 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Analysis” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on Thermoplastic Elastomers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermoplastic Elastomers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Kraton Polymers

DOW Chemical

BASF SE

Dynasol

LG Chem

PolyOne

Asahi Chemical

Versalis

Mitsubishi

Sibur

Chevron Phillips

Kumho Petrochemical

DuPont

ExxonMobil

JSR

Kuraray

Arkema SA

Sinopec

Lee Chang Yung

TSRC

CNPC

ChiMei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)

Others

Segment by Application

Footwear

Automobile

Building & construction

Other



Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025



1 Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermoplastic Elastomers

1.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

1.2.3 Thermoplastic Polyolefins

1.2.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

1.2.5 Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Footwear

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Building & construction

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers Production

3.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Production

3.5.1 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Thermoplastic Elastomers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Thermoplastic Elastomers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoplastic Elastomers Business

7.1 Kraton Polymers

7.1.1 Kraton Polymers Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Kraton Polymers Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DOW Chemical

7.2.1 DOW Chemical Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DOW Chemical Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF SE

7.3.1 BASF SE Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF SE Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dynasol

7.4.1 Dynasol Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dynasol Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG Chem

7.5.1 LG Chem Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Chem Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 PolyOne

7.6.1 PolyOne Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 PolyOne Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Asahi Chemical

7.7.1 Asahi Chemical Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Asahi Chemical Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Versalis

7.8.1 Versalis Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Versalis Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Mitsubishi

7.9.1 Mitsubishi Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Mitsubishi Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sibur

7.10.1 Sibur Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sibur Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Chevron Phillips

7.12 Kumho Petrochemical

7.13 DuPont

7.14 ExxonMobil

7.15 JSR

7.16 Kuraray

7.17 Arkema SA

7.18 Sinopec

7.19 Lee Chang Yung

7.20 TSRC

7.21 CNPC

7.22 ChiMei

8 Thermoplastic Elastomers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoplastic Elastomers

8.4 Thermoplastic Elastomers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers Distributors List

9.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

