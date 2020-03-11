Global Wi-Fi Module Market Research Report by focusing on Top Companies like Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Azure Wave Technologies, Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Laird PLC, Broadlink, Advantech Co.

A Wi-Fi module is a functional unit that connects number of electronics devices to the internet mainly, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smart appliances that include air-conditioner, smart television, washing machine, refrigerator and others. In addition, the Wi-Fi modules are utilized in various industries mainly scientific, industrial, commercial, healthcare, and consumer applications.

The major driving factor of the Wi-Fi module market is the increase in the adoption of cloud computing and growth of telecommunication, residential, and commercial sector. However, rise in privacy and security issues in the age of IoT restrains the market growth. On the contrary, development of 5G technology is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in future.

The global Wi-Fi module market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into router scheme Wi-Fi module, and embedded Wi-Fi module. Depending on application, the market is categorized into smart grid & smart appliances, handheld mobile devices, medical & industrial testing instruments, and router. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Azure Wave Technologies, Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Laird PLC, Broadlink, Advantech Co., Ltd., Shanghai MXCHIP Information Technology Co., Ltd., Silex Technology, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc.

