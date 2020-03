Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia Prevention Market Analysis of Top Manufacturers, Size & Share, CAGR, Imports and Exports of Forecast Years 2018-2026

XploreMR has recently conducted extensive study on the global hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) prevention market. HAP is the most common nosocomial infection occurring in hospitalized patients. HAP is defined as a lower respiratory infection, which does not incubate at the time of hospital admission but presents clinically 2 or more days after hospitalization.Incidence of HAP is more prevalent in the medical and surgical Intensive Care Units, and results in additional cost to the healthcare centers and increases the length of stay in ICU.

The scope of the report includes market size of oral care products (FMCG + Medical based) in the Asia Pacific region. However, the scope does not consider the services cost associated with oral care protocol across hospitals.Report InclusionsThe report provides in-depth insights on key drivers to market growth, key factors hampering market growth, most impactful trends in the industry, and significant opportunities that are likely to hit the market in next few years.

The report includes executive summary and market definition, which offer an introduction to the global HAP prevention industry and various aspects associated with it. Further, the report provides analysis of the HAP etiology, pathogenesis, and value chain involved in the marketplace.

It also discusses the epidemiology of HAP, which indicates that the incidence of hospital-acquired pneumonia ranges from 5 to 15 cases per 1000 hospital admission, and is more frequent in general wards ranging from 1.6 to 3.65 cases per 1000 admissions.Incidence of HAP in ICU varies by geographical areas. For instance, in Europe, nearly 9.1% of total admitted patients developed hospital-acquired infection, with approximately 83% of cases being HAP, whereas in Asian countries hospital-acquired pneumonia ranges from 9% to 23%.