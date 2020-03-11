Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Hub Motor Market for EVs – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report analyzes and forecasts the market for hub motors for EVs at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global hub motor market for EVs. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for hub motors for EVs during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the hub motor market for EVs at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed price trend analysis, government regulatory scenarios, value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global hub motor market for EVs. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the hub motor market for EVs has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global hub motor market for EVs by segmenting it in terms of cooling type, torque, drive type, brake type, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for hub motors for EVs in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes company profiles of major players operating in the global hub motor market for EVs. Key players in the hub motor market for EVs include Protean Electric, ZIEHL- ABEGG, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Elaphe Ltd., HEINZMANN GmbH & Co. KG, TM4, Evans Electric, Siemens AG, Kolektor, Printed Motor Works, NSK Ltd., NTN Corporation, GEM motors d.o.o., Magnetic Systems Technology, e-Traction B.V., Hyundai Mobis, and YASA Limited. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as competitive landscape, manufacturing footprint, company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for hub motors for EVs is primarily driven by rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The report provides the estimated market size of hub motors for EVs for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of hub motors for EVs has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key cooling type, torque, drive type, brake type, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, sales channel, and regional segments of hub motor market for EVs. Market size and forecast for each major type and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, revenue share for particular business segment, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, AVERE, ACEA, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global hub motor market for EVs has been segmented into:

Global Hub Motor Market for EVs, by Cooling Type Water Cooled Air Cooled

Global Hub Motor Market for EVs, by Torque Less than 700 Nm More than 700 Nm

Global Hub Motor Market for EVs, by Braking Type Regenerative Braking Conventional Braking

Global Hub Motor Market for EVs, by Drive Type Front Drive Rear Drive All Drive

Global Hub Motor Market for EVs, by Electric Vehicle Type BEV (Battery Vehicle Vehicle) PHEV (Plug in Hybrid Vehicle) HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

Global Hub Motor Market for EVs, by Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

Global Hub Motor Market for EVs, by Region

