Increase in economic growth, rapid industrialization, and growth in number of natural disasters dominating Aerial Imaging Market

Aerial imaging provides images of ground surfaces captured from an elevated place with the help of cameras. Cameras mounted on various air vehicles including helicopters, airships, kites, balloons, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are utilized for taking images. Aerial Imaging Market is expected to garner $2,836.2 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The adoption of aerial imaging has increased in various sectors such as agriculture & forestry, energy & resource management, tourism, research, and media & entertainment among others. In addition, adoption of location-based services (LBS) for navigation & remote monitoring is expected to drive the growth of the aerial imaging market.

However, use of satellite imagery as an alternative, and stringent government regulations regarding national security restrain the market growth. Advancement in imaging technologies and equipment such as 360-degree vision cameras, UAVs, LiDAR systems, 3D mapping software would provide numerous opportunities for the growth and development of the aerial imaging market.

In 2015, the government sector accounted for the maximum revenue share in the overall aerial imaging market due to increase in application of aerial imaging in homeland security, environmental studies, urban planning and disaster management. Collection of data related to land, property, and other geospatial information at national level boosts the market growth for aerial imaging in the government sector.

In addition, the energy segment is forecast to be the fastest growing segment, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.4% during the forecast period owing to the need of collection of information regarding topology, inspection of transmission line, solar farms, wind farms, and security of power plants.

The application of geospatial mapping is projected to maintain its dominance in the overall aerial imaging market during the forecast period due to the increasing use of aerial imaging in the formation of enhanced, digitally scanned, and multidimensional maps & charts of earths surface. These maps are used by experts for study of land-use pattern, archaeological sites, environmental conditions, and others.

Furthermore, the others segment comprising habitat, power line, advertising, & photography is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period due to the growth in adoption of aerial imaging among advertising, film shooting, commercial photography, habitat distribution, and power line & substation management.

North America accounted for majority of the global market share in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Adoption of advanced technologies including UAVs and PAMS (Personal Aerial Mapping System) is expected to boost sales in this region. LAMEA is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 14% during the forecast period due to increasing government investment in the growth of geospatial industry in the region.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world aerial imaging market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness, and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecast for the period of 2014‐2022 is provided to highlight the financial appetency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers, who participate in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Aerial Imaging Market Key Segments:

By Application

Geospatial Mapping

Disaster Management

Energy and Resource Management

Surveillance and Monitoring

Others (Habitat, Power Line, Advertising, and Photography)

By End-User

Government

Energy

Defense

Agriculture & Forestry

Civil Engineering & Archaeology

Media & Entertainment

Others (Insurance, and Tourism)

Prominent players who offer aerial imaging across the globe include Blom ASA, Eagle View Technologies, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Landiscor Aerial Information, BLOMASA, Kucera International Inc., GeoVantage, Inc., Fugro EarthData, Inc, High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., and Eagle Aerial Solutions.

