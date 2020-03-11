Internet of Things Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth with Myriad Advances

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Internet of Things Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Imagine a world where an airplane can detect a fault in one of its engines in mid-flight and radio ahead to order spare parts without any pilot intervention. Or where your fridge can detect you are running out of milk and order it for you while you are asleep. Or where your home thermostat automatically lowers the temperature when you leave the house and raises it the moment you return. Or where a patient can be forewarned of an imminent heart attack by his smartphone without any kind of medical examination by a doctor.

The “Internet of Things” (IoT) refers to a world where aircraft engines, fridges, thermostats and medical devices are connected to the internet with a view to automating more of our lives, saving energy or making industrial processes run more efficiently.

In this report, we will look at the Internet of Things, its industry analysis, value chain, trends and predict the winners and losers.

Scope

Browse the full report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/internet-of-things-global-thematic-research

Companies mentioned

Some Points from Toc:

PART I: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Definition

The standards battle

A single interconnection standard

A common language

Timing

Market size and growth forecasts

The five big IoT market segments

The automated home

The connected car

The industrial internet

Wearable technology

Ambient commerce

M&A activity

PART II: VALUE CHAIN

Device layer

Connected Things

Microcontrollers, sensors and embedded chips

Connectivity Layer

Edge devices

Internet infrastructure

Telecom networks

Data Layer

Analytics

Database

Integration

Security

Storage

Control Layer

Apps, operating systems and control hubs

PART III: TRENDS

PART IV: COMPANIES SECTION

The big players (quoted companies)

Smaller players (private companies)

APPENDIX: VALUATION TABLES

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

