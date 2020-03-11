IP Telephony Market: Rising Uptake of Softphones to Augur Well for the Market

Some of the leading telecommunications and IP telephony providers are currently making efforts to offer advanced IP phones to consumers. By doing so these players aim for a strong footprint in the global IP telephony market, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. Moreover, cashing in on the latest technologies, several players are offering improved cloud-based telephony systems. Besides this, collaborations are a part of strategic activities conducted by various companies to attain lead in the global IP telephony market. For instance, in May 2017, one of the prominent telecommunications service providers – Optus collaborated with Broadsoft, which specializes in cloud software, to provide improved cloud-based telephony systems for medium and small-sized businesses, which offer fixed line services and hybrid mobiles.

The effect of these strategies adopted by the leading players can be noted in the overall market’s trajectory. According to TMR, the global IP telephony market is likely to showcase a positive 8.8% CAGR over the forecast period starting from 2017 to 2025. At this pace the global IP telephony market, which stood at US$29.52 bn in 2016, will value US$63.34 bn by the end of 2025. By component, the softphones segment is likely to remain strong, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% through the aforementioned forecast period. Regionally, North America held the highest share in the global IP telephony market in 2016. Besides this, the market is also expected to witness lucrative prospects in Asia Pacific.

Rising Uptake of Softphones to Augur Well for the Market

The market will increasingly benefit from the rising adoption of softphones and the increasing demand for VoIP services. As more companies adopt cloud technology to spearhead technological advancements in their businesses, the demand for IP telephony will spike in response. Given the scenario, experts are of opinion the global IP telephony market will considerably benefit from the modernization of network infrastructure, the increasing use of high speed communication, and the rising adoption of VoIP services, especially in the banking sector. To capitalize on the prevailing opportunities, IP telephony and telecommunication providers are seen offering diverse advanced IP phones to consumers. Besides this, several companies have offered enhanced cloud based telephony systems to attain a sustainable lead in the global telephony market.

Opportunities Witnessed across Emerging Nations to Give Market Significant Impetus

Meanwhile, the market is expected to gain momentum in response to the attractive opportunities offered by Japan and emerging nations such as India in Asia Pacific. The presence of a large pool of IP telephony service providers who offer advanced telephony services at affordable prices will give impetus to the overall market in the coming years. In other parts of the world the market will exhibit a higher pace as businesses effectively commence optimizing their employee productivity, UC frameworks, and the overall efficiency of their day to day operations. The journey however begins with the incorporation of VoIP services. In response to the willingness of companies to invest in upgrading their existing VoIP services, the overall technology industry is gaining steam after years of reporting robust growth. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing an onset of investment from organizations for the first time, which bodes well for strategic collaborations in the private sector. The cumulative effect of all these factors will be felt in the global IP telephony market in terms of increased CAGR.

