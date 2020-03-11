Lawful Interception Market Is Projected to Reach $3.3 Billion, Globally, by 2022

Lawful interception is considered to be a powerful instrument for fighting crime and helping in maintaining law & order. Audio & video calls, emails, text messages, MMS, digital images, social media chats, facsimile and others are some of the different types of communication technologies, which are intercepted by authorities for tracking illegal activities and collecting evidences. Lawful interception laws drafted by the government of various nations make it mandatory for network providers to integrate interception system for intercepting communication data. Varied institutions/bodies have laid down rules and standards in an effort to carry out LI more efficiently. Regulatory bodies that have set norms in different geographic regions include European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), Communication Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA), Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions/ American Standardization Institution (ANSI/ ATIS), SORM and CableLabs/ PacketCable among others.

Global Lawful Interception Market is forecast to reach $3.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period of 2016-2022, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research. Government sector including the government agencies, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other statutory authorities is the leading end-user segment of lawful interception market. This segment is expected to generate around 89% of global revenue by 2022.

Lawful interception (LI) market is witnessing tremendous growth and is speedily picking pace in its lifecycle. Amongst the different communication technologies, Voice communication interception contributed the highest revenue share during 2015, accounting for about 33% of the overall market revenue.

The report profiles major players in the lawful interception market, namely Aqsacom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Incognito Software, Net Optics, Inc. (Ixia), Utimaco GmbH, Netscout, ZTE Corporation, Siemens AG, SS8 Incorporation, Verint, JSI Telecom, RSA NetWitness Corporation, Nice Systems, BAE Systems, Fire Eye Inc, and Rohde & Schwarz.

Rising mobile communications and VoIP calls would maintain the market potency of the voice communication in interception. The VoIP solutions are increasingly being used for conversations due to free applications such as Skype, Google Talk, and similar mobile and PC applications. The VoIP solutions market is forecasted to grow at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. Numerous enterprises are implementing IP telephonic systems within their premises for communication purposes. Such personal and official communications would be key factor driving the interception of voice communication. Mobile voice telephony solution would be the highest revenue generating segment accounting to $926.7 million by 2022.

