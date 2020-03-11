Lithium Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Global Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Industry Forecast 2019-2024
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Global Lithium Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024
There are multiple steps in the manufacturing of a lithium-ion battery, which require different types of equipment. The report mainly includes electrode manufacturing equipment, cell & battery assembly equipment and testing & formation equipment, etc.
Scope of the Report:
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for lithium battery in the regions of China and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced lithium battery. Growth in government budgets in the electric vehicles, increasing of consumer electronics industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of lithium battery will drive growth in global lithium battery manufacturing equipment market.
Globally, the lithium battery manufacturing equipment industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of lithium battery manufacturing equipment is relatively mature. And some enterprises, like Wuxi Lead, Yinghe Technology, Hirano Tecseed and Shenzhen Haoneng Technology, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their lithium battery manufacturing equipment and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 56% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global lithium battery manufacturing equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of lithium battery manufacturing equipment.
The worldwide market for Lithium Battery Manufacturing Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.3% over the next five years, will reach 7540 million US$ in 2024, from 3700 million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Lithium Battery Manufacturing Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Wuxi Lead
Yinghe Technology
CHR
Shenzhen Haoneng Technology
Blue Key
Hirano Tecseed
Manz
Putailai
Hitachi High-Technologies
CKD
Toray
Golden Milky
Sovema
PNT
KUBT
Buhler
Shenzhen Geesun
Kataoka
Koem
Kaido
Naura Technology
Fuji
Guangzhou Kinte
Nishimura Mfg
CIS
Techland
Asada
Breyer
Nagano Automation
Ingecal
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Pretreatment
Cell Assembly
Post Processing
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Consumer Electronics
Power Industry
Others
