Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) Deficiency Treatment Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2026

Lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) deficiency is a rare inherited condition in which the body is not able to produce enough lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) enzyme, which is an important enzyme for breakdown of fatty materials namely cholesteryl esters and triglycerides. This results in building up of a large amount of fatty material in body organs, which include spleen, liver, and gut. The deficiency of LAL causes two autosomal recessive disorders, Wolman disease (WD) and Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease (CESD). LAL deficiency is caused due to the genetic mutation in LIPA gene, which results in decrease or loss of Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) enzyme.

FDA approval of innovative drugs is expected to fuel the growth of Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) Deficiency Treatment Market

The approval of innovative drugs by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to augment the growth of market. In 2015 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Alexion Pharmaceutical’s Kanuma (sebelipase alfa), an innovative enzyme replacement therapy (ERT). Kanuma is first approved therapy that treats the underlying cause of the disease. It is the only therapy for the treatment of LAL deficiency. As it is the only available therapy in market, kanuma is expected to have a significant market growth in the near future. According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) 2016, around 50% of patients suffering from lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) deficiency have chances of liver complications, which includes cirrhosis or fibrosis and liver transplant. The increasing incidences of liver complications due to LAL deficiency is expected to increase demand for liver transplant, in turn fueling the growth of LAL deficiency treatment market over the forecast period. High cost and lack of awareness about diagnosis and treatment among people is the major restraint for the growth of Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) Deficiency treatment market.

North America is expected to dominate market due to rapid novel innovations

Global market for the Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) deficiency treatment market by Coherent Market Insights is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) deficiency treatment market attributed to rapid novel innovations, drug development, and research. In 2015, FDA approved genetically modified organisms (GMO) chickens, for the production of a recombinant human lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) protein in their eggs for the treatment of lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) deficiency among Americans. Europe is expected to be the second largest region for LAL deficiency treatment market. The Europe commission in 2015 granted marketing permission of Kanuma, for the treatment of LAL deficiency for patients of all ages, which is expected to fuel the growth of kanuma in region.

Rapid approval of therapy by FDA in various region, be an opportunities for companies

Ltd. In 2015, FDA approved Kanuma, an innovative enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) in the U.S., Europe Union, and Japan, which is providing an opportunity to manufacturers for exploring their business in the untapped market. Major players operating in global Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) Deficiency treatment market include Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and AstraZeneca plc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

