Maritime Safety Market Global Forecast to 2025 With Trends Analysis On Honeywell, Elbit Systems Ltd, Saab Defense and Security USA, The Vane Brothers Company, Raytheon Anschütz GmbH, & More
Maritime safety Industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Maritime safety market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Maritime safety is referred to be the mission of United States coast guard. Coast guard investigates maritime incidents, merchant vessels, offshore drilling units and maritime facilities. Apart from these coast guards are also responsible for licensing mariners, documenting U.S. flagged vessels, and implementing a variety of safety programs. Maritime safety awareness, and regulatory compliances and standards may act as the major driver in the growth of marine safety. Some of the major players of the global maritime safety market are
The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments. The report for maritime safety market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. On the other side, absence of uniform standards of technologies and solutions may hamper the market.
Major market drivers & restraints:
- Maritime safety awareness
- Regulatory compliances and standards
- Rising trade and freight transport activities by sea
- Ungoverned marine regions
- Absence of uniform standards of technologies and solutions
- Transnational organized crime (TOC)
Segmentation:
The global maritime safety market is segmented on the basis of technologies and systems into
- Screening and scanning
- Access control
- Detectors
- Geographic information system
- Surveillance and tracking
- Weather monitoring
- SCADA
- Communication
- Others
- The access control segment is further sub segmented into
- Biometrics
- Identification Card
- The detectors segment is further sub segmented into
- RFID tags
- CARNE/HAZMAT detection
- Laser Range Finder
- The surveillance and tracking segment is further sub segmented into
- Underwater Surveillance
- Video Surveillance
- Automatic Identification System
- Long-Range Identification And Tracking (LRIT)
- Radar
- Optronics
- Thermal Imaging
- The communication segment is further sub segmented into
- Satellite-Based
- Radio-Based
- The others segment is further sub segmented into
- Long Range Acoustic Device
- E-Navigation
- Charts
- Network Security
- Cyber Security
- Intruder Alarms
On the basis of services, the global maritime safety market is segmented into
- Training, risk assessment and investigation
- Maintenance and support
- Consulting
- Others
- The others segment is further sub segmented into
- Loss Prevention
- Security Management
- Counter Piracy
- Kidnap
- Response Consultancy
- On the basis of categories, the global maritime safety market is segmented into
- Port And Critical Infrastructure Security
- Vessel Security
- Coastal Surveillance
- On the basis of geography, the global maritime safety market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. North America is expected to dominate the market.
