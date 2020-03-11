Maritime Safety Market Global Forecast to 2025 With Trends Analysis On Honeywell, Elbit Systems Ltd, Saab Defense and Security USA, The Vane Brothers Company, Raytheon Anschütz GmbH, & More

Maritime safety Industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Maritime safety market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Maritime safety is referred to be the mission of United States coast guard. Coast guard investigates maritime incidents, merchant vessels, offshore drilling units and maritime facilities. Apart from these coast guards are also responsible for licensing mariners, documenting U.S. flagged vessels, and implementing a variety of safety programs. Maritime safety awareness, and regulatory compliances and standards may act as the major driver in the growth of marine safety. Some of the major players of the global maritime safety market are

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Anschütz

Saab AB

Leonardo – Società per azioni

SIGNALIS

GRUPO EULEN

ABS Group

Consilium AB Publ.

Vane Brothers

SOLAS MARINE SERVICES GROUP

Safety Management Systems LLC

Siam Global Marine Safety Co., Ltd.

others

The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments. The report for maritime safety market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. On the other side, absence of uniform standards of technologies and solutions may hamper the market.

Major market drivers & restraints:

Maritime safety awareness

Regulatory compliances and standards

Rising trade and freight transport activities by sea

Ungoverned marine regions

Absence of uniform standards of technologies and solutions

Transnational organized crime (TOC)

Segmentation:

The global maritime safety market is segmented on the basis of technologies and systems into

Screening and scanning

Access control

Detectors

Geographic information system

Surveillance and tracking

Weather monitoring

SCADA

Communication

Others

The access control segment is further sub segmented into

Biometrics

Identification Card

The detectors segment is further sub segmented into

RFID tags

CARNE/HAZMAT detection

Laser Range Finder

The surveillance and tracking segment is further sub segmented into

Underwater Surveillance

Video Surveillance

Automatic Identification System

Long-Range Identification And Tracking (LRIT)

Radar

Optronics

Thermal Imaging

The communication segment is further sub segmented into

Satellite-Based

Radio-Based

The others segment is further sub segmented into

Long Range Acoustic Device

E-Navigation

Charts

Network Security

Cyber Security

Intruder Alarms

On the basis of services, the global maritime safety market is segmented into

Training, risk assessment and investigation

Maintenance and support

Consulting

Others

The others segment is further sub segmented into

Loss Prevention

Security Management

Counter Piracy

Kidnap

Response Consultancy

On the basis of categories, the global maritime safety market is segmented into

Port And Critical Infrastructure Security

Vessel Security

Coastal Surveillance

On the basis of geography, the global maritime safety market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. North America is expected to dominate the market.

