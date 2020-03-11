Market study of Respiratory Devices Market and its detail analysis and also Key elements for its future market growth studied in New Research

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Respiratory Devices” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Increasing prevalence of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis are driving the demand of respiratory devices market

In 2016, According to world health organization, it is estimated that 3.17 million deaths were caused by the COPD disease and currently 251 million cases of COPD were occur globally. WHO predicts that COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2030. Growing prevalence’s of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and sleep apnea over the globe is the key factor fuelling the growth of respiratory devices market. Additionally, rise in demand of nebulisers, humidifiers and respirator due to increasing prevalence’s of respiratory diseases. Moreover, growing government funding for healthcare sector and strategic alliances among the leading key players are supporting factors escalating the demand of market. However, less awareness regarding the usages of respiratory devices and high cost of this device restraining the growth of respiratory devices market. Going further, rising development in manufacturing of respiratory devices such as mechanical ventilators, oxygen concentrators is expected to create growth opportunities for the respiratory devices market during forecast period.

The Asia pacific region to contribute to growth of respiratory device market

On the basis of region, the north America region dominates the respiratory devices market followed by europe. The factors responsible for the growth of market such as presence of key players greatly developed healthcare infrastructure and growing number of people suffering from respiratory diseases. Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in respiratory device market during forecast period. Growing geriatric population, rise in prevalence’s of respiratory diseases and steadily developing healthcare infrastructure are some factors expending the demand of market in Asia pacific region.

Hikma signs deal with Vectura to commercialize GSK’s Ellipta portfolio

In November 2018, Hikma said after interactions with the US FDA, the companies believe the Open-Inhale-Close dry powder inhaler device has the potential to be developed as an AB-rated substitutable drug-device combination for generic versions of the Ellipta portfolio. The Open-Inhale-Close dry powder inhaler program includes the development of AB-rated substitutable generics of up to five of GSK’s respiratory medicines.

RAM Group Introduces the First Quantum Device Sensor for Cardio-Respiratory Health and Full-Body Monitoring

In October 2018, The RAM Group announced its Quantum Cardio-Respiratory Monitor (qCRM™), the first-of-its-kind integrated single-point, non-invasive, bio-electro-mechanical sensor with the potential to provide full-body diagnostics and analysis. RAM Group recently completed a feasibility study with the Giessen University Hospital in Giessen Germany for its single-point measure (SPM) sensor and found that their non-invasive tool outperformed other more traditional measures. The technology holds great promise for SPM sensors that can be utilized at point-of-care or through wearable devices. RAM Group is now seeking additional funding for further research and validation.

