Master Data Management (MDM) Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies

MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.

In 2017, the global Master Data Management (MDM) market size was 2890 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9140 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.5% during 2018-2025.

The key industries are: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others. Manufacturing & Logistics was the largest application which took up about 25.5% of the global total in 2017, closely followed by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications.

The Leading growing markets are China, India, Southeast Asia, etc. USA, Europe, Japan, etc. are the mature market with lower growth rate.

The “Master Data Management (MDM) Market Research 2018” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Master Data Management (MDM) market. Master Data Management (MDM) industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Master Data Management (MDM) industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Master Data Management (MDM) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

Stibo Systems

TIBCO Software

Riversand Technologies

Orchestra Networks

EnterWorks

Magnitude

Talend

SAS Institute

Microsoft

KPMG

Teradata Corporation

Software AG

Agility Multichannel

VisionWare

SupplyOn AG

Sunway World

Yonyou

USA is the largest consumption countries of master data management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30%, and China is followed with the share about 10%.

USA, Denmark, UK and China are now the key developers of master data management. There are some other vendors, such as Sunway World, Yonyou, etc. in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks and Magnitude are the key suppliers in the global Master data management market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2017. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Data

Product Data

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Health Care

Manufacturing & Logistics

Others

Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Master Data Management (MDM) industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Master Data Management (MDM) Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Master Data Management (MDM) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

