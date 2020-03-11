Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth Opportunities by Regions, Scope, Key Players, Type and Application; Trend Forecast to 2025

Molecular diagnostics is used for detection in various applications such as oncology, genetic testing, microbiology, STDs, blood screening, virology, tissue typing, and prenatal diagnostics. Molecular diagnostics are laboratory tests, conducted to identify a disease by analyzing DNA, RNA or proteins in humans. Furthermore, the reagent and kits for molecular diagnostics kits vary according to the application, as the kits consists of probes that are directed against specific sequence of viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Increasing use of biomarker specific testing kits is expected to foster growth of the molecular diagnostics market, as these tests are useful prior to initiation of any therapy or treatment.

The molecular diagnostics market is estimated to be valued at US$8,623.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Market Dynamics:

The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rapid advancements in technology for development of novel biomarkers. For instance, in June 2017, Qiagen N.V. expanded its biomarker content portfolio by adding new biomarkers for microsatellite instability (MSI) and Mismatch repair (MMR) in its NGS panels. This extension in the product portfolio was done to cater to growing demand for molecular diagnostics for immuno-oncology therapies. Precision medicine aids in treatment of diseases and prevention based on individual’s genes, lifestyle, and environment. This helps to offer proper treatment, which has led to high demand for precision medicine, in turn, favoring growth of the market. Stringent regulation by FDA to regulate molecular diagnostic tests is expected to be major factor restraining growth of the market. The FDA regulates molecular diagnostic tests in various ways, including in some instances, wherein, certain tests require regulatory pathways as complex as Class III medical devices.

Global Top Key Players:

Key players in the market are involved in new product launches to cater to increasing demand for molecular diagnostic. For instance, in August 2016 Abbott Laboratories introduced Alinity, a next generation system, used for immunoassay, clinical chemistry, point-of-care, hematology, blood and plasma screening, and molecular diagnostics. Some of the other key players in the global molecular diagnostics market include Hologic,Inc., Grifols, S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1545

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.