NGS-based RNA-seq Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2026

Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market: Overview

With the introduction of next-generation sequencing technology, its demand boosted significantly across the globe. It is largely used in both conventional and non-conventional applications to get advanced and comprehensive insights at a genomic level. Increasing demand for advanced sequencing-based diagnostics has created the demand for new seq-technologies. therefore, devices like robust high-throughput sequencers and portable units has grown substantially.

Technology, product and service, end-user, and application are likely to be the key categories in which the global NGS-based RNA-seq market. Based on technology, the market projected to be segmented into single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by synthesis (SBS), and nanopore sequencing. Among these, the SBS segment is likely to dominate the market due to availability of new and advanced NGS platforms.

This report covers all the major factors contributing in the growth of the global NGS-based RNA-seq market. Analysts of the report have carried out both primary and secondary research to get the complete knowledge about the market. The information is presented in descriptive and in figurative form. The information is derived from different sources including interviews, seminars, podcasts, various national and international sites dealing in RNS-seq, and other similar sources. The report is segmented into different sections including categories, vendor landscape, market potential, and geography.

Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand for NGS-based RNA-seq is rising due to various factors including technological advancements in RNA-seq products, benefits of RNA-seq as compared to microarray technology, rapid growth in research activities, growing amount of RNA-seq grants, and significant demand for precision medicine are expected to drive the demand in the global NGS-based RNA-seq market.

Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market: Geographic Analysis

With respect to geography, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe are the key regions covered in the report. Among these, North America is expected to lead the market due to the presence of key market players and well-established informatics network. In addition, supportive regulatory policies related to usage and approval of genetic tests. Moreover, rising number of FDA approved genomic tests in United States has further augmented demand in this market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunity for this market. Rising government initiatives to offer better public health facilities and investing huge sum of money in advanced diagnostic approaches are the key factors stoking up the demand for NGS-based RNA-seq in this region. In addition, key players are also enthusiastic on investing in emerging economies in Asia Pacific. By investing huge amount of money in this market in this region, they will secure a better position in the market and can expand their business.

Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market: Companies Mentioned

Players operating in the NGS-based RNA-seq market are of prime importance, as the leading players among them are collaborating with several platform manufacturers. The objective of collaborating is to receive license for use of NGS at their centers. Moreover, these players are also focusing on innovation, launching new products, and engaged in research and development activities.

The competition among the key players in the market is likely to increase in the coming years with an aim to get a stronger hold in the market. the report focuses on Illumina, Inc., Roche Holding AG, QIAGEN N. V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., and GATC Biotech AG players functional in the global NGS-based RNA-seq market.

